USC Football Recruiting: 2020 OL/DL Kyle Juergens commits to the Trojans

USC continues to build on their recruiting wave and build their 2020 class early on. The Trojans landed the commitment of 2020 lineman Kyle Juergens. The three star lineman out of St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, CA announced his commitment through twitter Friday evening.

Juergens attended USC’s Elite Camp where he picked up the offer from the Trojans on Wednesday. Two days later he verbally committed to USC. Juergens also had offers from Arizona State, BYU and Nevada.

One unique thing about the Trojans latest commit is that he plays on both the offensive and defensive line. The 247 Sports composite has Juergens listed as an offensive lineman where he is ranked as the No. 90 offensive guard in the 2020 class. Overall he ranks No. 1560 in the nation and No. 135 in California.

Juergens becomes the 5th overall commit in the Trojans 2020 recruiting class. He’s also the first lineman on both sides of the ball to commit to USC. Four star quarterback Bryce Young Four star Wide receiver Josh Jackson, three star Tight End Jack Yary, and two star kicker Parker Lewis are among the names committed to the Trojans.