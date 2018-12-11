Former commit Chris Steele has USC in final five schools.

Four-star cornerback Chris Steele released his top five schools on Tuesday evening via Twitter. Steele is one of the most sought after high school players in the nation hailing from Southern California powerhouse, St. John Bosco.

The good news keeps on coming for USC Trojans fans. After the announcement of multiple power move hires for the Trojan coaching staff this week, a former USC commit has released his final five schools, and the Trojans have once again made the cut.

Thank you God for blessing me with the opportunity of a lifetime. These are my top 5 schools, I will be announcing my commitment on January 5th at the @19AllAmerican bowl. #LongLiveBigBruce pic.twitter.com/sXVTp8HnU8 — (@KinggChris7) December 11, 2018

Chris Steele, a four-star cornerback out of St. John Bosco, is one of the most desired recruits in the class of 2019. He sits as the No. 4 player in the state of California and the No. 5 cornerback in the nation.

Steele first committed to the Trojans in July, but then announced his decommitment from his cardinal and gold pledge in October. Since then, USC coaches have continued to heavily pursue Steele and it seems to have paid off. It is not often that former commits have a school back in their final selection after decommitting, so that in itself is a good sign for USC’s chances at landing Steele for a second time. Many may remember former USC safety Bubba Bolden, who decommitted and then recommitted to the Trojans in 2017.

On January 5, USC will be going up against the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, and South Carolina Gamecocks, to land Steele’s signature. The highly touted recruit’s crystal ball predictions per 247Sports.com, has USC’s chances at 49 percent, Florida at 33 percent, and Oregon at eight percent.

Steele was a part of one of the most dominant St. John Bosco teams to date. The Trinity League team went 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference. Bosco’s only loss was to state champions Mater Dei, in the division championship game.

If Steele chose to recommit to USC, he would be joining fellow 2019 corners Max Williams and Trey Davis. With on-roster talents like Olaijah Griffin, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and Greg Johnson, playing time at cornerback might be a little difficult for Steele to achieve his first year on campus, though with the amount of pure talent has shown in his 135 tackle high school career, fans shouldn’t be surprised if he sees game time action.

Steele is set to announce his commitment on January 5 at 12:00 PST during the Army All-American Bowl game on NBC.