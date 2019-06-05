Four star Cornerback Chris Steele to reportedly transfer to USC

The news around the USC Trojans has been increasingly good. Following the news of wide receivers Bru McCoy and Velus Jones returning to the football program, the Trojans could be in for even more exciting news.

Per Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian, Four star cornerback Chris Steele will transfer to USC. The St. John Bosco product originally committed to Oregon, however according to the article Steele will forgo that commitment. In the article Nemec states that a source close to the Steele’s recruitment clarified his status as “He’s going to USC.”

Steele verbally committed to USC back in July of 2018, only to decommit from the Trojans in October as the team’s season spiraled downhill. While USC was still in the mix, Steele would go on and commit to the Florida Gators in December. He announced his decision during the All-American Bowl in early January, however he signed his letter of intent in December. Many felt the uncertainty around the coaching situation and staff at USC, played a part in them missing out on the four star cornerback.

Steele enrolled to Florida early and participated in spring camp. Things in Gainesville came to an end when Steele requested to change dorms because of a concern about a roommate who was accused of sexual assault. Following a dispute with the coaching staff over the situation, Steele entered the transfer portal.

In early May, Steele announced his commitment to Oregon through his Twitter account, however that tweet would later on be deleted from his account. The wheels apparently were in motion for Steele to come to USC when Scott Schrader of Trojan Insider released an article stating that he took a visit to USC, along with Bru McCoy on Monday.

Steele was rated the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 5 rated cornerback in the 2019 class according to the 247 Sports Composite. Should the 6-foot, 180 pound, cornerback transfer to USC, it would give them three of the top ten players out of California in the 2019 recruiting class. The Trojans already have wide receiver Kyle Ford and reportedly will once again have McCoy, who originally committed and enrolled to USC, before transferring to Texas two weeks later.