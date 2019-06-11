USC Basketball releases 2019 Non-Conference Schedule

The USC Trojans will come in with some pretty decent expectations. They’ll return Jonah Matthews, Nick Rakocevic, Elijah Weaver to the roster while adding a 2019 recruiting class that ranks fourth in the nation, and a couple of grad transfers. This coming season they’ll have a decent non-conference schedule to work with.

USC Basketball released their Non-Conference schedule for the 2019-2020 season Monday afternoon.

The Trojans non-conference schedule will once again feature some quality opponents. They’ll play 5 teams who have all made the NCAA tournament this past season. The last two seasons USC has struggled to get that quality win outside of the conference. Last season USC failed to win a single game against non-conference teams that made the NCAA tournament. This season they’ll host South Dakota State and Temple while going on the road to face Nevada and TCU.

The toughest game on the schedule comes December 21st. USC makes their way down Figueroa st. to face LSU in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center. LSU made it to the Sweet 16 last season as a three seed in East region of the NCAA tournament. They’re projected to be a pre-season ranked top 15 team.

The Trojans will also participate in the Advocare Invitational down in Orlando, Florida. They’re one of eight teams in a strong field that includes Texas A&M, Marquette, Davidson, Temple, Harvard, Maryland, and Fairfield.

One game that will also catch the eye of many will come on December 29th. Florida Gulf Coast will make their way to Galen Center to face the Trojans. If you’re wondering why it’s so interesting that is because current USC head coach Andy Enfield will coach against his old program. Enfield got his first head coaching job with the Eagles and spent two seasons at the program from 2011-2013. Many will remember the fad “Dunk City” that started during FCGU run to the sweet 16 in 2013.